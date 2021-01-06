FirstBlood (1ST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $43.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00333894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $854.14 or 0.02482092 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

