Analysts Offer Predictions for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.04.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 241.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 256,037 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,380,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 706,103 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 598,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

