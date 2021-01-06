Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ETO opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

