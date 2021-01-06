Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

FINS opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

