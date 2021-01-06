MFS Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.
MIN stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
