MFS Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

MIN stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

