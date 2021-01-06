Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Increases Dividend to $13.01 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 13.008 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00.

TSE FFH opened at C$442.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.95 billion and a PE ratio of -186.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$319.37 and a 12 month high of C$637.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$442.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$411.95.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$12.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$13.12 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 39.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

