MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.
NYSE CXH opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.41.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
