MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE CXH opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.