Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Shares of GCG opened at C$26.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$721.71 million and a P/E ratio of -51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$15.26 and a 12-month high of C$28.88.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.05 per share, with a total value of C$453,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

