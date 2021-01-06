Verasity (VRA) Trading Up 31.3% This Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a market cap of $2.39 million and $998,885.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00104930 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00376661 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000165 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

