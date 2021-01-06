Ignis (IGNIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.49 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $25.63 million and $5.49 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Vebitcoin, Bittrex and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00516710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00255559 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016976 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, STEX, Upbit, Coinbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

