Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. ChampionX reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

