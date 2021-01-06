Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00181756 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027409 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044916 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

