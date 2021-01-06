MVL One Day Volume Reaches $2.34 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $31.83 million and $2.34 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Cashierest, Cryptology and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $852.41 or 0.02462875 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,676,388,857 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptology, Cashierest, CoinBene, IDCM and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

