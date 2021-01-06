Aeon Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $18,205.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00399880 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AEONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.