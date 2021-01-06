88 Energy Limited (88E.L) (LON:88E) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

Shares of 88 Energy Limited (88E.L) (LON:88E) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.52. 88 Energy Limited (88E.L) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 49,288,745 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £55.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.34.

88 Energy Limited (88E.L) Company Profile (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 64% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 486,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

