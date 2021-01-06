Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $29.50. Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 1,909,403 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £57.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

In other Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) news, insider Ian Alexander Irving Strafford Taylor acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60). Also, insider Sian Herbert acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £10,230 ($13,365.56).

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) Company Profile (LON:EQLS)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.