Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.00. Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 30,868,802 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.12.

In other Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) news, insider Patrick Elliott acquired 685,714 shares of Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,857.14 ($8,958.90).

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds seven exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interest in Copperhead project located in the East Tasmanide Porphyry Tract; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

