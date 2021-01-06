GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) Shares Gap Up to $954.00

GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $954.00, but opened at $995.00. GB Group plc (GBG.L) shares last traded at $945.00, with a volume of 94,115 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 884.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 778.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

In other news, insider David John Wilson bought 20,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, with a total value of £183,356.46 ($239,556.39).

GB Group plc (GBG.L) Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

