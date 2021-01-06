Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) Shares Gap Up to $183.80

Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $183.80, but opened at $191.15. Investec Group (INVP.L) shares last traded at $186.60, with a volume of 1,309,162 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Investec Group (INVP.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Investec Group (INVP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

