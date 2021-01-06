Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Down to $3.01

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $2.71. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 5,379,872 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £30.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). On average, analysts predict that Quadrise Fuels International plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Company Profile (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

