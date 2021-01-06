$1.35 EPS Expected for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

