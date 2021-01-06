AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.25-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.41. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.25-8.50 EPS.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a b+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.90.

ABC opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

