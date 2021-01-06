NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

