Graft Hits Market Capitalization of $203,967.21 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 44.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 64.8% against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Graft has a total market capitalization of $203,967.21 and $138.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00396653 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

