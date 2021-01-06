Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

PEGA opened at $134.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $140.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $2,106,023 over the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 181,394 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 212.5% during the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,826,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 74,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 63,072 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

