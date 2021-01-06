BWS Financial Boosts Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $10.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target raised by research analysts at BWS Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 801.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $226,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

