BWS Financial Boosts Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $10.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target raised by research analysts at BWS Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.91.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 801.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $226,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.
