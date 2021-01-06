Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.96. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 24,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.