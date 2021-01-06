Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of -0.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

