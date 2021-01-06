Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biomerica, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Biomerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.

Separately, Aegis reduced their price target on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $59.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of -0.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 37.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine Coste acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

