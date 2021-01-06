Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

MOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $647.53 million, a P/E ratio of -115.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 248,211 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 260,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 35,635.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 477,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.