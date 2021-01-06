Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $58.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after acquiring an additional 638,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,633 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after acquiring an additional 968,011 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

