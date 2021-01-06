Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sysco in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. Sysco has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 191.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.