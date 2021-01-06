Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.13) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6,163.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.