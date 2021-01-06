Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Issued By Piper Sandler

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Mizuho assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

DoorDash stock opened at $144.43 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $195.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

