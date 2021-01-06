Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

