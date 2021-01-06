Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE NUM opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59.

Get Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Michigan income taxes.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.