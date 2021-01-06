Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE NUM opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59.
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.