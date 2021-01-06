Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NIQ stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.84.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
