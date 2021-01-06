Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NIQ stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

