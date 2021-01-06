Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
