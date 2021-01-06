FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Change Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,989,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.