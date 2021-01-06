Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €624.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €624.00 ($734.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering SA (KER.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €588.21 ($692.02).

Shares of KER opened at €571.50 ($672.35) on Wednesday. Kering SA has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €585.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €545.74.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

