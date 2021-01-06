Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €650.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €588.21 ($692.02).

KER stock opened at €571.50 ($672.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €585.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €545.74. Kering SA has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

