American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of AFIN opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.