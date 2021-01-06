American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of AFIN opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
American Finance Trust Company Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
