Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $31.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

