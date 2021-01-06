Nord/LB Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

NYSE FMS opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

