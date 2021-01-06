DA Davidson Weighs in on Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

CIVB stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $287.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

