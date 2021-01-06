ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.22.

Shares of ACMR opened at $89.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.30 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $241,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,004 shares of company stock worth $14,450,345. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth $51,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $354,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

