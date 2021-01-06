Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newell Brands Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

NWL stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -84.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.