JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $883,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 466,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

