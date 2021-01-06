FY2020 EPS Estimates for MSCI Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSCI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the technology company will earn $7.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.76. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSCI. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.00.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $431.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.90. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.11.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

