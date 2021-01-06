FY2021 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Lifted by Cormark (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.07 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$23.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

